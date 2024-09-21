These consortia will help shape the future of this natural resource, ensuring that environmental protection and socio-economic benefits are at the forefront of any consideration of the Severn Estuary.

A consortium led by WSP, APEM, and Tresor Consulting has been selected to deliver the Environment Work Package, which will focus on understanding the Severn Estuary's current and future environmental condition to guide responsible tidal energy development.

To lead the Socio-Economic Work Package, the commission has appointed a consortium comprising Hardisty Jones Associates, Oxford Economics, and Arcadis.

The package is designed to evaluate the potential impacts of tidal energy on the regional economy and communities.

Dr Andrew Garrad, chairman of the Severn Estuary Commission, said: “We know that the Severn Estuary has huge potential for creating clean renewable energy.

"With one of the highest tidal ranges in the world, it has been estimated to have the potential to generate up to seven per cent of the UK’s total electricity needs. However, we need to be sure that any such activity protects local communities and natural habitats.

"The work undertaken by these teams will provide the foundation for informed decision-making by the commission, the Western Gateway board, national governments, and many others. It will be key to ensuring that any future tidal energy projects in the Severn Estuary are developed with a deep understanding of environmental and economic impacts.”