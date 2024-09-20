The Rodney Parade club get their United Rugby Championship season under way on Saturday afternoon and, as seems so often the case, there will be wet weather rugby.

There is a yellow weather warning for this evening with thunderstorms expected and rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon. Warnings remain in place for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday is also looking grim with the Met Office expecting “heavy rain changing to partly cloudy by nighttime” before things pick up at the start of next week.

Friday, September 20

1pm: Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees.

4pm: Thunder shower, 90 per cent chance of rain, 19 degrees.

7pm: Light shower, 70 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.

10pm: Partly cloudy night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees.

Saturday, September 21

4am: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees.

7am: Overcast, 40 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees.

10am: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees.

1pm: Light shower day, 60 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees.

4pm: Light shower day, 60 per cent chance of rain, 19 degrees.

7pm: Partly cloudy night, 30 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.

10pm: Partly cloudy night, 40 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees.

Sunday, September 22

4am: Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees.

7am: Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees.

10am: Light rain, 70 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees.

1pm: Heavy shower day, 80 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.

4pm: Heavy shower day, 80 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees.

7pm: Light shower night, 50 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.

10pm: Partly cloudy night, 30 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees.