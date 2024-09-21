The report said that the Welsh Government’s current focus on affordable housing alone would not solve the deepening housing crisis, which requires a more holistic strategy addressing both supply and demand factors.

The report, titled 'Affordable housing in Wales: Does more of less really mean more?' highlights that the key to improving housing affordability lies in expanding overall housing delivery, not just affordable homes.

Rhiannon Harrop-Griffiths, a planner at Lichfields and co-author of the report, said: “By increasing the overall housing stock, the Welsh Government can both increase the stock of affordable housing and improve affordability across all sectors, making housing more accessible to a wider range of people.”

Key recommendations from the report include adopting a more robust methodology in identifying future need for both affordable and market housing, facilitating higher levels of private sector housing delivery in recognition of its role in providing affordable housing, and revising housing requirements in Local Development Plans to more accurately identify future levels of housing need.

The report also calls for greater collaboration between public and private sectors to overcome viability challenges and support sustainable housing growth.