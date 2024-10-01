Newport Rising Festival was first launched in 2018 and aims to commemorate and remember the Newport Rising in 1839. For those unfamiliar with the history, the Newport Rising (or Chartist Uprising) was the last large-scale armed rebellion against authority in Britain and played a significant role in the journey to modern democracy.

On Monday, November 4 in 1839 thousands of Chartist supporters – led by John Frost – marched to Westgate Hotel in Newport hoping to liberate comrades that they believed were imprisoned in the building. While unclear who initially opened fire this resulted in a fierce battle leading to many being killed or wounded.

All this because the Chartists fought for the vote and for the right of the common people to have their voices heard. It is largely thanks to them that we can enjoy modern democracy which allows us far more rights than in the past.

(Image: mks-photography-studio.com)

You can learn more about the Chartists at the Newport Rising Hub on Commercial Street in Newport city centre and, of course, at Newport Rising Festival 2024.

"Newport Rising Hub, made possible through Heritage Lottery, has brought in local people and visitors who have learnt about the importance of the Chartist movement," said David Daniel who is one of the driving forces behind the festival.

"We’ve been very lucky to have been able to promote through the hub which has also been useful for the community."

(Image: mks-photography-studio.com)

Newport Rising Hub has helped create a meaningful connection between the Chartists struggles and people’s modern lives. It has given space for people to learn more about Chartism and their struggle for universal suffrage and democratic rights not just during the festival but throughout the year.

The highlight of each Newport Rising Festival is a torchlit march which follows in the footsteps of those brave Chartists 185 years ago. This year the march will take place on Saturday, November 2. As always it will begin at Belle Vue Park in Newport (with spectacular elements including fire performances before the crowds descend) and end at Westgate Square.

The festivities will then continue an exciting new venue, Newport’s Corn Exchange, from 7.30pm.

"We hope that people who attend the march will join us afterwards at Corn Exchange," adds David.

Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy will be opening the event with their new song about Chartists 200 Years. This ticketed event will be headlined by Welsh indie-rock band Adwaith (who have twice won the prestigious Welsh Music Prize) with their bold, experimental sound.

Along with support from Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy the evening will also feature a performance by Welsh Music Prize nominee Slate. Tickets are £15 and can be bought via the Newport Rising website.

(Image: mks-photography-studio.com)

"We’re planning the biggest march yet," continued David. "But it’s always weather dependent – while the event grows each year, we could see huge numbers if the weather is good.

"The march is quite a special event – it’s atmospheric, moving, and a very human experience. Events like this make us realise how much we share; this is why people enjoy it and come back."

On the 185th anniversary of the Newport Rising (November 4 2024) people will gather at Belle Vue Park from 4.30pm. There will be guest speakers, music from Barracwda and Wonderbrass, plus fire spectacle and performances from Hummadruz and Reality Theatre. The march will leave Belle Vue Park at 6pm; all are welcome with wax torches optional (you can get an early bird torch for £5 via the website – this helps cover festival costs).

Ahead of the festival in November there are plenty of Newport Rising events to partake in.

During October people can join Allison Mackenzie in bunting and printmaking ready for the festival, enjoy a paper miners lantern workshop, and try out a lino cut and print workshop (for adults only, led by Allison Mackenzie).

There will also be the annual Chartist Convention at Newport Cathedral between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, November 2. Tickets are £15 and include tea, coffee, and lunch (with vegan options available). Find out more about this event and book tickets online via the Newport Rising website.

Plus, a radical book fair will be hosted at Corn Exchange from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 2. This will be free entry and feature stalls, book sales, zines, prints, stickers, workshops, and talks. The perfect way for rebels to get into the spirit of things before the march!

In the lead up to Newport Rising Festival 2024, the Newport Rising team announced the graduation of the White Badge Wales Official Tour Guide Accredited Tourist Guides. These newly accredited guides will be honoured for their dedication and expertise, ready to lead visitors through Newport’s rich historical landscape.

"The new guides are a fantastic addition to Newport’s cultural scene," said David. "Their knowledge and passion for our history will enhance the experience for all our visitors.

"Many of them are already giving guided tours not only on Chartism but Newport’s radical musical history and other important cultural points. They will be walking the walk and talking the talk about Newport’s history and the city today; real champions for our city that we’re really excited to be working with."

Find out more and book tickets online at newportrising.co.uk

This feature originally appeared in our October edition of Voice.