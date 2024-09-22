ALISIA LEGG, 33, of Attlee Road, Blackwood was fined £120 and made the subject of a two-year restraining order after she pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods – a French Bulldog called Freya – on August 31.

She must pay £85 costs.

ANTONIO PROWSE, 22, of James Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £575 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession/having custody of a fighting dog – an XL Bully type breed called Kojo – on June 12.

A contingent destruction order for the dog was made.

CALLUM TRIGWELL, 27, of Pillmawr Road, Newport was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Malpas Road on March 31.

He was fined £154 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £62 surcharge.

JOSHUA HUSSLEBEE, 28, of Clos Y Fran, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on Osborne Road on March 3.

He must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RODNEY HOWARD, 52, of Dorallt Way, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £766 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after pleading guilty to assault by beating, the theft of an ornament and the criminal damage of two plant pots between April 28 and April 30.

JOSHUA WILLIAMS, 33, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis on May 22.

BEVERLEY HARTLEY, 63, of Willow Close, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted drink driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4042 in Pontypool on July 12.

She must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE GALLIVAN, 40, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport was banned from driving for 19 months after he admitted drink driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Duffryn Drive on August 3.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

JOHN LLOYD, 43, of Capelindsay Road, Newport was fined £133 after pleading guilty to a public order offence on Upper Dock Street on August 29.

He must pay £85 costs and a £53 surcharge.