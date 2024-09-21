Bellway Wales is encouraging women to apply for on-site work experience at its Alder Grove development in Newport, as part of the Women into Home Building programme being run by the Home Builders Federation.

It is one of 10 developers working in partnership with the HBF to support the initiative.

Currently, women account for just 16 per cent of the construction workforce and four per cent of existing site managers in the industry.

Successful candidates will attend a week-long online training and insight session, between November 4 and 8, to develop their knowledge of site management.

This will be followed by a two-week on-site work placement between November 11 and 22.

At the end of the programme, candidates will be supported and encouraged to apply for live vacancies offered by participating employers and the wider industry.

Ellie Hall, group resourcing and talent manager for Bellway, said: “This scheme increases general awareness of management careers within construction and gives women the opportunity to gain practical on-site management experience."

Jenny Herdman, the HBF’s Director of the Home Building Skills Partnership, said: “Our industry faces a significant skills shortage, and it is vital that we attract a broad range of entrants if we are to meet the growing need for housing."

Applications close at 5pm on Sunday, September 22. Women interested in the programme can apply at www.hbf.co.uk/home-building-skills-partnership/women-home-