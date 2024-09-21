Streetwave has been appointed to carry out the study of on-street connectivity and will install equipment in council commissioned waste wagons to gather information.

The survey has been commissioned by The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region, which has been awarded £3.75m from the government to support the growth of wireless innovation and technology.

Councillor Paul Griffiths, deputy leader and cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “The results of the survey will help inform businesses, local authorities and individuals when they are making decisions on service provision by ensuring they have access to the most up to date technology and the strongest connections.”

Councillor Catrin Maby, cabinet member for climate change and the environment, said: “We know there are areas within the River Severn catchment area that are affected by poor connectivity and in the future, we will be able to support those areas."

Mark Barrow, chairman of the River Severn Partnership, said: “The RSPAWIR will extend across the River Severn catchment area and will provide results for Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire once completed.

“The data will be vital for developing and enhancing connectivity.”