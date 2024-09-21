Described as a 'melancholy daydream of a song that arrives just in time to soundtrack these last disappearing days of summer', Pink Cactus Café is three-and-a-half minutes of 'indelible melody and evocative lyrics that wistfully plan escape from the here and now'.

Courteeners’ Liam Fray said: “I guess on a basic level, it’s about escape. Finding a bit of time for yourself. Trying to find that perfect place; the idea that things are better on holiday. It’s about the tea houses of Morocco, the beaches in Marseille, breakfast at home with a loved one...It’s the utopia, really. Does it really exist? Maybe not. Doesn’t stop us chasing it though, does it?”

Pink Cactus Café is taken from the forthcoming album of the same name, Courteeners’ seventh studio album.

With Liam Fray co-producing all tracks and featuring contributions from friends of the band such as DMAs’ Brooke Combe, James and Ian Skelly (The Coral), Pixey, Charlie Salt (Blossoms), Ola Modupe-Ojo (Bipolar Sunshine) and Theo Hutchcraft (Hurts) among many more.