They were taking part in Fairtrade Fortnight, which runs to September 22 with the theme 'Be the Change. Choose Fairtrade'.

Jenipher Sambazi, a Fairtrade coffee grower from Uganda, visited three Monmouthshire primary schools - Overmonnow, Osbaston and Rogiet - to talk about her experience as a Fairtrade farmer and the difference that Fairtrade makes.

Her coffee growing co-operative in Uganda has been suffering from landslides and flooding as a result of climate change.

Monmouthshire’s four Fairtrade Town groups in Abergavenny, Chepstow, Monmouth and Usk organised a host of events during the fortnight.

Cabinet member for environment and climate change Cllr Catrin Maby said: “Climate change is affecting people’s lives across the world.

“Jenipher’s visit is helping our learners to understand how Fairtrade is helping farmers and growers to develop ways to cope with the impacts of climate change and adapt to different weather extremes.

“Monmouthshire is proud to be a Fairtrade county and to be joining with these 30th anniversary celebrations. By thinking carefully about the impact of what we put in our shopping baskets, we can “be the change” and make a difference to people’s lives.”