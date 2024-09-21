Gwent's Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd has made her first official visit to the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service headquarters in Newport.
GDAS works with the police and key partners to provide a multi-agency response to issues caused by drug and alcohol misuse.
Jane Mudd said: “It was very insightful to meet the GDAS team and understand everything they are doing to try and tackle substance misuse.
“Drugs and alcohol are often the root cause of much of the crime and antisocial behaviour that we see on our streets. This is a deep societal problem without an easy solution, but I was very impressed to get a better understanding of the excellent work that is going on here in Gwent.
“As a newly-appointed lead on substance misuse for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners I intend to use the powers that I have to bring the right partners to the table to do what we can to break the cycle of offending and create a safer society for us all.”
Since 2014 the Gwent PCC office has invested more than £800,000 annually into the service to support the work that it does with those within, or at the point of entry to, the criminal justice system.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here