There’s no shortage of Welsh castles getting involved in the fearsome festivities! Which castle will you creep around in autumn half-term?

CAERPHILLY CASTLE

October 26 to November 1

Fancy some fiendish fun at Wales’ biggest castle? All are welcome to hunt around the haunted halls at Caerphilly Castle during the autumn half term. Explore the iconic castle and take part in a range of creepy craft activities on the weekend. Transform yourself into a spooky character with a face painter at Caerphilly Castle on Saturday and Sunday. You do not need to book tickets for this event, but admission charges to Caerphilly Castle apply.

Find out more and plan your visit online: cadw.gov.wales/halloween

FONMON CASTLE

October 19 to October 31

Fonmon Castle’s sell-out Hallowe’en event returns for 2024 – and it’s even more twisted and exciting than last year! Join them for a night packed with thrills including a Scare Run that’s bigger, better, and more terrifying than ever. Dance the night away at the Maleficent Marquee with a Monster Bash Halloween party or explore the spooky Halloween Story Trail. Meet and greet your favourite creepy characters, venture into the Haunted Castle, and uncover hidden surprises around every corner.

For a mystical touch, experience Tarot Card Readings inside the eerie castle, where your future will be revealed. While there’s no lower age limit some areas can be intense for younger children. The Scare Run is designed with adults in mind, and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

The fun is from 5pm (with last entry at 8pm) – book your tickets before it’s too late: fonmoncastle.com/whats-on

CHEPSTOW CASTLE

October 26 to November 3

Decorating a pumpkin means all the fun, without all the mess associated with carving – and kids are being invited to get creative at Chepstow Castle this spooky season! Enter the spooky castle prison to pick a mini pumpkin, then head to the decoration station and transform it into a spooky Halloween decoration to take home. There’s no scooping or carving involved – just stickers, stick-on gemstones, and felt pens! Mini pumpkin decorating will run at Chepstow Castle from 10am to 3pm on the above dates. There’s a £2 charge to take part (in addition to the normal admission prices to visit the historic castle).

Find out more online: cadw.gov.wales/mini-pumpkin-decorating

BLAENAVON IRONWORKS

October 26 to November 1

We’re not trying to trick you – while Blaenavon Ironworks isn’t a castle it’s still a fascinating heritage site which is getting involved in Halloween with a spooky trail and storytelling. Take your family to visit the Good Welsh Witch and hear spooky stories and Welsh legends. Blaenavon Ironworks will also have a children’s trail and chocolate prize in their spookily decorated cottages. The fun will be from 11am to 4pm on the listed dates – there’s no need to book tickets but admission fees to Blaenavon Ironworks will apply (free for Cadw members).

You can find them on the link: cadw.gov.wales/spooky-halloween-week-0

CASTELL COCH

October 26 and October 31

For a night without the little ones, travel around Castell Coch for an evening of ghostly and historical tales on October 26 and 31. Visit at 7pm or 9pm (or 8pm if you go on Halloween) for a stroll around the fantasy castle of the Butes. These tours will commence in all weather and there’s uneven ground and Gothic spiral towers so wear appropriate shoes and clothing (and bring a torch as you’ll explore some very dark places around the castle!).

This is suitable for adults only and tickets must be booked in advance. cadw.gov.wales/castell-cochs-halloweenevening-tours

CAERLEON ROMAN FORTRESS AND BATHS

October 30 to October 31

Have you ever seen a Roman ghost? Well, come and find all ten of them on a spooktacular Halloween trail at the Roman Baths this spooky season. Visit between 10am and 4pm on the listed dates and join in with the fun.

There’s no need to prebook tickets for the event but venue admission fees apply: cadw.gov.wales/roman-spooktacular-trail

RAGLAN CASTLE

October 26 to October 31

Attention all budding Ghostbusters – you can enjoy a ghost hunt at Raglan Castle this half term! Running between 9.30am and 5pm on the above dates, people can see how many of the castle ghosts they can find on the trail (and tuck into a chocolatey treat at the end of it!) Tickets do not need to be booked in advance, but there is an admission fee. Check out the website for more details: cadw.gov.wales/were-going-on-a-ghost-hunt

Plus, on Saturday, October 26 adults can visit Raglan Castle (7pm to 8.30pm) for an evening of local ghost stories and Welsh legends recounted by their storytellers. Tickets for this adult only event must be booked online or at the site: cadw.gov.wales/evening-ghost-storiesand-folklore