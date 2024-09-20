I have, and this is why I think you should too (it blew my mind).

When it comes to pancake day or even a late-night round of toast, I’m not the biggest fan of spreads so I tend to keep it quite plain (I’m talking butter or raspberry jam, maybe a tiny dollop of Nutella at a push) because I don’t have much of a sweet tooth.

Yet I’m always trying to find something a little different that gives me just the right amount of flavour, has a little bit of texture and won’t make me feel sick if I get a second serving.

Alas, I think I have found a (glass) pot of gold in the form of butter and crushed croissants.

I lived in Manchester most of my life as I was born in the North West and I know the foodie scene is always thriving, from new coffee shops popping up every week to celebrity owned restaurants.

Among the most popular places for a pastry or brunch these days is Pollen - I’ve seen locals raving over the bakery on social media, but since moving away a few years ago, I’ve not been lucky enough to visit.

So when I was scrolling on DELLi a few weeks ago, a platform to shop the best independent food and drink, my eyes almost popped out my head when I saw Pollen on there.

Especially when I came across the viral croissant butter I'd seen circulating online which I soon realised I could have delivered straight to my door – I was finally going to have a taste of the legendary bakery (sort of).

I hope Pollen make their legendary croissant butter forever (Image: Molly Court/Newsquest)

Croissants are my ultimate breakfast go-to, whether they are almond or chocolate filled, so if I can have it in butter form, you don’t need to ask me twice.

Pollen’s croissant butter is described as a “crunchy, sweet spread made from Pollen's famous caramelised croissants and toasted white chocolate”.

On the DELLI website, it’s recommended to eat straight from the jar or spread on a warm croissant, toast, yogurt or granola.

I can't believe it's (croissant) butter

And do you know what? That’s exactly what I did the moment it arrived. To my surprise, I couldn’t believe how amazing it tasted, it wasn't anything like I tried before but it worked so well.

I tried it on toast first and it's safe to say I won't be going back to my trusty Lurpak.

It’s got the best of everything, from a gentle sweetness to crunchy bite – as someone who loves crunchy peanut butter I couldn’t have loved the texture more.

But if you’re more of a smooth peanut butter lover, this might be something to keep in mind as it does have a fine grain consistency.

Plus, it wasn’t heavy or too greasy and a little goes a long way.

Once I realised just how much I liked it, I made some fluffy American pancakes and used it as a topping – I think I might even prefer it this way.

With my birthday just around the corner, I know exactly what’s going on my gift list to family and friends.

Pollen’s croissant butter is exclusively available on DELLI (£10, 200g).