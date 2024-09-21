Skindred, alongside other Welsh rock and alternative bands, is part of 'The Sound of Cardiff.'

The mini-documentary showcases the journeys of six bands, from their early days performing at grassroots venues to taking the stage at the Principality Stadium.

It highlights how Cardiff's vibrant music scene, community spirit, and grassroots venues have been crucial in shaping their success.

Andrew Parsons, managing director of Ticketmaster UK, said: "The Welsh music scene thrives in the heart of grassroots venues like Fuel Rock Club and Clwb Ifor Bach, where raw talent and passion come together to create tomorrow's hits.

"'The Sound of Cardiff' documentary celebrates this journey, showcasing how these venues have propelled the Welsh music scene from local stages to Cardiff arenas and beyond, capturing the magic of the city and the power of its booming musical culture."

Other bands featured in the documentary include CHROMA, Casey - who has members from the Caerphilly borough, Dream State, Funeral for a Friend, and Holding Absence.

Funeral for a Friend said: "The Sound of Cardiff allowed us to reflect on our roots and pay tribute to the Cardiff music scene, which has been instrumental in our growth as artists.

"Cardiff isn't just a backdrop for our journey; it's the heartbeat of our music, the place that made us who we are."

The documentary is part of Ticketmaster's initiative to celebrate and support the Welsh music scene.

The documentary can be seen on the Ticketmaster United Kingdom YouTube channel.