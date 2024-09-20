One of the most common ways to get a car back on the road is through the use of jump leads to jumpstart the battery.

However, while this method is widely known, many are unaware of how to do this.

How to jumpstart a car battery using jump leads

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to jumpstart a car using jumper cables, according to the experts over at the AA.

Find another car

To jump-start your car, you will need the help of another driver who's happy to lend a hand. Their car must have a fully charged battery with the same voltage as yours (usually 12 volts).

You should then park both cars so that their batteries are within easy reach of each other (without them actually touching). Handbrakes should be on and ignitions off.

Connect the red jumper cable

You should then use the red jump lead to connect the working battery's positive (+) terminal to the one on the flat battery.

The ends of the red and black cables should never touch as this could create a spark.

Connect the black jumper cable

Next, you should use the black cable to connect the working battery's negative (-) terminal to an earthing point (unpainted metal on the engine block or chassis) well away from the flat battery and fuel system.

Start the other car

Keep both engines off for three minutes before starting the working car's engine, letting it run for a minute.

Start your car

After this, you should start the engine in the car with a flat battery.

Let both cars run

Both cars should be left to run for around 10 minutes.

Disconnect and restart your car

The next step involves turning both engines off and carefully disconnecting the leads in the reverse order to the way they were connected (remove the black lead from your car first and finish with the red lead from the other car).

The leads should not touch each other or either car when you remove them.

Once you have followed these instructions, try starting the ignition to see if the car starts up.

What to do if this does not work

The AA states that you should contact them via 03330 046 046 or by using the AA app.