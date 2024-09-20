Brits fell in love with how quick and energy-efficient the gadget could be but now that it's a staple of the kitchen bunker, are we taking them for granted?

An air fryer expert has warned that we could be using up to 30% more electricity by making this common mistake.

Neglecting your Air fryer can result in skyrocketing energy bills and pricey replacements for damaged parts, its inventor has warned.

Phillips has issued the warning, particularly with busy families in mind who rely on the kitchen tech for weeknight meals.

Lucky for us, we don't need to spend hours scrubbing to make sure that our air fryers are as energy-efficient and cheap to run as possible.

In fact, Phillips has shared a "failsafe" way to clean it and you can even use staples that you'll probably already have in the kitchen cupboard.

Martin Senders, Philips’ in-house airfryer boffin and professional chef says: “A dirty Airfryer has to work harder, which means you could be using 10-30% more electricity and driving up your bills.

“Ideally, you should clean it after every use, though that’s not always the case for many of us with families to care for. While social media is full of easy and helpful cleaning hacks, they often involve expensive products and take too much time out of our busy schedules.

“You don’t need to splash the cash on fancy cleaning products to extend the life of your Air fryer, as a handful of items you already have in your kitchen can help you avoid any pesky extra costs and keep your food tasting delicious for every bite.”

How to clean an air fryer with Phillip's TikTok tutorial

#airfryertiktok ♬ original sound - philipshomelivinguk @philipshomelivinguk POV: you don’t know how to clean your airfryer 👀 Keep your Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer spick and span using our simple cleaning hack ✨ Comment “guilty” if you’ve left the airfryer dirty for the next person 👀 - there’s now no excuse! Get yours from @currys or @johnlewis #Philips #PhilipsAirfryer #DualBasketAirfryer #Airfryer #airfryercleaning

1. Remove the air fryer basket and place it on a dry kitchen surface.

2. Sprinkle bicarbonate of soda and a few drops of washing-up liquid into the basket. Then, spray with a household kitchen cleaner.

Tip: For a pleasant scent and added savings, add slices of lemon to a spray bottle of water instead of kitchen cleaner.

3. Fill the basket three-quarters full with boiling water and let it soak for about 20 minutes. (If you're short on time, this is just a suggested duration.)

Recommended reading

4. Remove any inserts and scrub away residue with a sponge, focusing on the basket and around the inserts.

Tip: Try using a toothbrush for any tougher bits of residue or smaller inserts that are harder to reach

5. Dry thoroughly - and your air fryer is ready for its next use!