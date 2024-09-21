Chloe Meyrick, from Newbridge, has transformed the lives of several individuals since being appointed deputy manager of a 14-bed, all-male, care home in Cardiff.

The 26-year-old, who worked at McDonalds while studying for a degree in health and social care management at the University of South Wales, said there is 'no better' feeling than watching the people she supports overcoming obstacles to find new friends and interests, gain work and eventually live independently.

She has been shortlisted for a Wales Care Award for the Supported Living or Small Group Community Living Care Practitioner Award, sponsored by Citation & All Care.

Supported by lead sponsor Ontex Healthcare, and organised by care industry champions Care Forum Wales, the awards recognise the outstanding work of those in the care sector.

The winners will be announced at Holland House Hotel in Cardiff on Friday, October 18, hosted by radio and TV presenter Jason Mohammad.

Chloe said: “The best part of my job is seeing people become successful and move on to greater independence. We recently had two individuals move into our stage four housing programme, moving from a property with 24-7 staff on to a flat of their own with no staff apart from those who pop in to make sure they’re ok.

“I was honestly so proud of them both, and started crying when I told one of them! It’s moments like that that make everything worthwhile and you realise you’re doing the best you can to help people live fulfilled lives and be independent.”

Mario Kreft, the chairman of Care Forum Wales, said: “If you don’t recognise the people who do the caring you will never provide the standards that people need and never recognise the value of the people who need the care in society.

“We need to do all we can to raise the profile of the care sector workforce - they deserve to be lauded and applauded."