This is a problem that the team at Mr Cues snooker hall in Newport have been hoping to help combat since they opened in June last year.

The club offers a variety of games for people to play, including both British and American pool, snooker, table tennis, table football and more.

Mr Cues includes 11 pool and snooker tables, as well as a professional snooker table for hire in a private room (Image: NQ) A spokesperson for Mr Cues Newport, said: “We have noticed there has not been much entertainment for our community in Newport, what we had does not exist anymore.

“So, we have come up with a package of where we can entertain the people of Newport. It was such a popular game growing up and we want to bring that back.

“There are no places for the younger generation to go a safe environment with their friends so that’s why we have created a place for them to come and have some fun.”

According to the team, they get a wide variety of ages and people visiting the club for a few games of pool, but by far their most popular age range tends to be around mid-teens, with many visiting of an evening with friends after school.

The spokesperson continued: "We found that not many venues are alcohol-free and open to that younger crowd, or for those who don't like being around that kind of stuff, so we feel it's important to give people that space to hang out with their friends."

We enjoyed a few games on the professional size snooker table (Image: NQ) We visited on Wednesday afternoon to get a taster of what Mr Cues, based on Commercial Street, above Kaspas, has to offer, signing up for a few games of pool.

From the moment you walk in, although was quiet for a Wednesday, the tables were ready prepared and we were greeted with a warm welcome.

The balls and cues are of high professional quality (Image: NQ) The quality of the tables, balls and cues were impressive, and allowed us to spend a good few hours socialising away from screens.

By 6pm, crowds of young people had started to arrive, some of whom were clearly regulars and find that Mr Cues fills a gap in the entertainment available for people their age in Newport.

At the moment, Mr Cues is running a deal for £10 for two hours on the tables, every day before 5pm, and free entry for under 16s every Saturday.

We would highly recommend paying Mr Cues a visit if you're looking for somewhere to socialise with friends and enjoy a classic British game.

If you would like to become a member or simply find out more, you can contact them on the website or visit them.