The default speed limit was introduced by the Labour Welsh Government and received a record breaking Senedd petition against it.

The motion will take place September 25th - The anniversary of when the default speed limit was introduced.

Commenting ahead of the debate, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Transport, Natasha Asghar MS, said:

“One year on from Labour’s disastrous 20mph rollout and the Welsh Government still refuse to listen to the Welsh public.

“The only common-sense approach would be to follow what the Welsh Conservatives have said since day one, scrap the 20mph scheme and only have it in heavily pedestrianised areas.

“In the Senedd next week, I look forward to bringing forward our Welsh Conservative debate calling on the Welsh Government to scrap the 20mph speed limit for good.”

According to the Welsh Government’s own Explanatory Memorandum the default speed limit is said it would cost the Welsh economy up to £8.9 billion.

The motion which will be debated next week reads:

The proposition calls on the Welsh Government to change the following:

1. Recognises the default 20mph speed limit has been in place in Wales for over one year.

a) Acknowledge the 469,571 signatories to the Senedd petition: 'We want the Welsh Government to rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law';

b) Take into account the Welsh Government’s Explanatory Memorandum to The Restricted Roads which identified an economic dis-benefit of up to £8.9 billion arising from longer journey times.

c) Listen to the former Deputy Minister for Transport’s comments that ‘more common sense’ should have been used.

d) Transport for Wales’ air quality monitoring report wherein half of tested areas saw rises in nitrogen dioxide levels inside 20mph zones compared with outside; and

e) Welsh local authorities have received requests for thousands of roads to revert from 20mph to 30mph.

2. Calls on the Welsh Government to:

a) repeal the default 20mph speed limit; and

b) work with Welsh local authorities to deliver a targeted approach to 20mph speed limits with the consent of local people.

A Spokesperson for the Welsh Government said:

“The principal objective of the policy is to save lives and reduce casualties on our roads. We always said that the policy would need refinement to get the right speeds on the right roads and our listening programme alongside the publication of new guidance co-produced with local authorities is helping us do that.

“The latest police road collision data shows that collisions on 20mph and 30mph roads combined are the lowest recorded figures outside of the Covid pandemic with additional data published earlier this year illustrating an average drop in speeds of 4mph - from 28.9mph to 24.8mph. So, we know things are moving in the right direction.”

The debate in the Welsh Parliament is due to start around 3.45pm on Wednesday 25th September.