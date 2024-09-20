South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Significant delays on M4 network east heading out of Newport

Live

Delays on M4 network around Newport

Traffic
By Chloe Atkinson

  • There are growing delays on the M4 network east heading out of Newport towards Cwmbran.
  • Drivers are advised to allow for additional journey time.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos