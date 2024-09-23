TARA WILLIAMS, 29, of Coedcae Walk, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 83mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 15.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ZOHAIB KHAN, 21, of Caldicot Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KEITH LANCE HINDS, 83, of Park View Bungalows, Penmaen, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JEFFREY WHITEHOUSE, 53, of Normandy Way, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GABOR NAGY, 36, of Caradoc Close, Caerleon, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL PREDA, 32, of Mill Street, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK WALTON, 63, of Railway Side, Clydach, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on the A465 in Pandy, near Abergavenny, on January 16.

He must pay £200 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PIOTR STRUZAK, 38, of Commercial Road, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a baseball bat – in a public place on July 7.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay an £80 fine, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.