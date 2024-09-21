In the 1979–80 season, under manager Len Ashurst, County secured promotion out of the Fourth Division and won the Welsh Cup for the first time.

They reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Cup Winner's Cup the next year.

In the 1980s they suffered financial difficulties with a double relegation costing them their Football League place in 1988 and the club went out of business in February 1989.

The club reformed but were initially unable to play at their home ground at Somerton Park, which is why they picked up the nickname of the "Exiles".

They immediately won the Hellenic League in 1989–90 and were promoted out of the Southern League Midland Division in 1994–95.

The pictures show Newport County footballers of this period, as well as the club shop in Kingsway in the 1980s which returned to the same shopping centre in 2018.

Newport County was formed in 1912, and the club began life in the Southern League before being invited to become founder members of the Football League Third Division in 1920.

It was after World War Two that they made their way into the Second Division.

In recent years, Newport County have played at iconic stadiums such as London’s Wembley Stadium, and even played against premier league side Manchester United, at Rodney Parade.