We've taken a look through our archives for memories of Hallowe'ens from years gone by in Gwent.

There are some amazing pictures of how people across Gwent celebrated Hallowe'en at the turn of the millennium.

From spooky themed parties and craft events to fright nights, there were and continue to be a range of ways to celebrate Hallowe'en.

Take a look through our gallery of Hallowe'en celebrations and see how people celebrated.

If you'd like to share how you will be celebrating Hallowe'en this year, you can get in touch with us at sallie.phillips@newsquest.co.uk.