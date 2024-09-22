The Polson Twins, Ashley and Andrew Polson, 26, are a brother duo from Swansea who have gone viral online through making videos about what it's like to be Welsh.

They asked their followers to vote for where they think is the most dangerous place to live in Wales and Newport came out on top.

Newport beat places in Wales such as Ely in Cardiff, Blaenymaes in Swansea, Llanelli and Merthyr Tydfil.

The Polson twins said they received a lot of messages across their social media platforms and ‘could not believe how much backing’ Newport had in being labelled as the most dangerous place in Wales.

“Newport was undisputedly number one and it was even the people of Newport who voted for it themselves.

“Viewers messages us saying, ‘Newport is awful, you can’t go anywhere’.”

According to the Office of National Statistics, the annual crime rate in Newport postcode area is 45.9 crimes per 1000 people.

Compared to the national crime rate, Newport's rate is at 135% as of September 2024.

Violent crime makes up 36% of all crimes reported in the postcode area.

Statistically, Newport is the most dangerous major town in Gwent and is among the top 5 most dangerous overall out of Gwent's 117 towns, villages, and cities.

If you live in Newport and either agree or disagree with the Polson Twin’s findings, you can let us know by emailing letters@southwalesargus.co.uk.