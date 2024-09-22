Full Colour Maindee is coming to Newport on Saturday, September 28, and will mark the first ever festival of its kind, celebrating all things about street art and local artists from across Gwent.

This vibrant street art festival will feature renowned artists creating large-scale murals and street art throughout Maindee, transforming the area with bright, exciting artwork and installations.

Many local and renowned artists have been preparing murals and musicians will be performing live at the festival (Image: David Daniel)Organised by Maindee Unlimited, a charity dedicated to transforming Maindee into a fully sustainable community, the festival will mark a turning point in the charity's goal to redesign Maindee's look as a community.

This festival will be a celebration of creativity, community, and culture, showcasing the finalised artwork along with a host of other activities.

A range of street artists have been preparing murals for the festival across Maindee (Image: David Daniel) Alison Starling, a trustee of Maindee Unlimited, added: "Our goal is to completely change Maindee’s look, with really exciting art much like the street art seen in cities like Bristol.

"But alongside the art we’ll be working to improve other areas too, increasing green spaces and facilities to make the area much more attractive and vibrant for visitors and residents.

"We hope local businesses and residents will join us in this project to bring positive change to our community."

In addition to celebrating street art, Full Colour Maindee aims to revitalise the community.

Artists have been hard at work designing and preparing the murals for the festival (Image: David Daniel) Project Manager John Hallam, emphasised the importance of local involvement: "Most people in Maindee will be familiar with the Maindee Unlimited team and the work we've been doing here for many years.

"We have good relationships with many of the business owners in the main business district. We want to make sure we continue to work closely with these businesses.

"This festival is a great opportunity, with funding available for businesses to be a part of this exciting event. It also provides practical support to improve or renovate their premises, enhancing the look of the area for everyone.

"Full details of the festival, the business grant offer and information on how to get in touch can be found at www.maindee.org."

The event will be a great opportunity to find out more about the festival, meet some of the artists and teams working on the project and even get involved, with locals and tourists alike welcome.

The Full Colour Maindee Festival will feature an art trail, market stalls, live music, street performances, and more.

The event, centred around Maindee Triangle and surrounding areas, will be free and open to all, providing something for everyone in the community.

Everyone is invited to come and be part of the celebration, and witness the incredible changes taking place as Full Colour Maindee breathes new life into the area.