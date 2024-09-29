The school-based projects form part of the post 16 High Value Engineering education facility – HiVE, a collaborative venture between Blaenau Gwent County Council, Coleg Gwent, and industry partners.

HiVE is a state-of-the-art education facility, currently being constructed on the former Monwel Factory site in Ebbw Vale.

HiVE will train Coleg Gwent students in advanced engineering disciplines such as robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, autonomous manufacturing, simulation, and augmented reality.

Blaenau Gwent County Council is supporting the school programme expansion as part of its STEM Facilitation Project, also funded through the Welsh Government’s Tech Valleys programme.

THE PROGRAMME

The programme aims to introduce engineering to primary and secondary school pupils before they reach further education.

Equipping schools with the necessary resources, Coleg Gwent will provide a range of STEM-related tools to support students on their path to engineering success — including robotics materials, high-spec laptops for CAD (Computer Aided Design), electronics and programming kits, green-powered cars, tools, 3D printers, and LEGO kits.

A HiVE Liaison Officer has been appointed to support the schools with the use of the HiVE hubs equipment. Plus, A new curriculum will also be developed in the selected schools for BTEC Engineering Level 2 at GCSE, ensuring that students are introduced to engineering from years 7 to 9.

SCHOOLS INVOLVED

With thanks to funding from the Welsh Government’s Tech Valleys programme, the new schools joining the programme include:

Heolddu Comprehensive School;

Islwyn High School;

Risca Community Comprehensive School;

Lewis Girls' School;

Ysgol Abersychan.

Plus, 23 primary schools in Blaenau Gwent are getting involved with the programme which has already been successful at Ysgol Gyfun Tredegar, Ebbw Fawr Learning Community, Abertillery Learning Community, Brynmawr Foundation School and Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg.

Assistant principal at Coleg Gwent, John Sexton, said: “By expanding our mini HiVEs and HiVE hubs programme, we hope to introduce more pupils to engineering at a younger age, inspiring them to consider progression routes to HiVE.

“Coleg Gwent aims to prepare the future workforce in a specialised facility that will provide learners with access to cutting-edge technology and innovation that reflects industry standards.

“We hope that the expansion of HiVE hubs and mini HiVEs continues to inspire the next generation of engineers.”

Find out more at coleggwent.ac.uk/estates-developments