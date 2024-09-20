Police also seized mobile phones and class B drugs from the property.

A 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Newport were arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

Both remain in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing and enforcement teams in Newport carried out the warrant, under the Misue of Drugs Act.

Sergeant Mark Sexton said: "The community play a vital role in providing us with important information and our operation took place after residents in the Lliswerry area raised concerns.

"We are determined to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities and we encourage anyone with concerns over illegal drugs in their area to get in touch with us immediately.

“If you have any information that could help this investigation, call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400314715.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.”