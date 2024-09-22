Grace (Image: Many Tears) 1. Grace, female, four years old, Crossbreed. Grace has come from a home following an injury nine months ago where she lost her confidence and trust following the event. She is shy with new people and can be scared of most men so adopters would be best to come visit her a few times to build a relationship before taking her home. We are desperate to see her back in a calm adult only home.

Early (Image: Many Tears) 2. Early, female, four years old, German Shepherd Dog. Early is ball mad and loves people. She originally came to us from a breeder and was returned after a brief adoption due to the resident female dogs clashing with her. She is looking for a home where she can be an only dog or be homed with resident male dogs.

Diamond (Image: Many Tears) 3. Diamond, female, three years old, Akita. Diamond has come to us from the pound but we believe she has lived in a home as she is so loving and friendly, she walks on a lead and is confident. Diamond gets on well with dogs here and can be homed with resident dogs or she can also be an only dog.

Mikey (Image: Many Tears) 4. Mickey, male, five years old, Crossbreed. Mickey came to us via War Paws rescue from Ukraine. Mickey will need a home with a kind confident resident dog that he can take comfort from. Mickey is shy with new people and his adopters will need to earn his trust and love.

Daniel (Image: Many Tears) 5. Daniel, male, seven years old, Crossbreed. Daniel has never lived in a home before. He already walks on a lead but will need some help improving his confidence when out and about. Daniel gets on well with other dogs and would love a home with kind resident dogs he can snuggle next to. Daniel is receiving ongoing treatment for heartworm and has a Grade 2-3 heart murmur which will need to be monitored by adopters vets.