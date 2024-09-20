Expectant father Bradley Hemmings appeared to be sentenced for burglary with intent to steal after he walked into a woman’s house when she was working from home.

The defendant from Newport and another man fled after they were startled by the owner who challenged them after cutting short a Zoom meeting.

The duo fled from the property on Princes Street in Abergavenny through the conservatory, prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told Cardiff Crown Court.

Hemmings and his accomplice left behind empty bottles of Corona beer they had drank and police found the defendant’s DNA on a bedroom door handle.

In between this offence and on the same day, the duo went shoplifting in Abergavenny.

The first incident happened when they walked into Mountain Warehouse and walked out after putting on puffer jackets each worth £39.99.

When challenged by staff, they told them they were wearing them when they had entered the store.

The second shoplifting matter happened in Aldi on Monmouth Road when Hemmings and his partner in crime stole gin worth £163.40.

The theft was captured on CCTV.

Hemmings, of Ombersley Road, pleaded guilty to all three alcohol-fuelled offences which occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 15 last year.

The court heard that the defendant has served short custodial sentences in the past for some of his 23 previous convictions for 50 offences.

He has offences of violence, burglary and theft on his record.

His co-defendant will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.

Hemmings’ barrister Hashim Salmman said: “His partner is expecting their first child in March next year.”

His lawyer said his client wanted to be able to support them both.

Judge Vanessa Francis said she was sparing Hemmings an immediate jail sentence because the probation service told her they were willing to work with him.

She told him: “I genuinely hope there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

“You are 23 and time is running out for the growing up you need to do.”

Hemmings told her: “I’m not going to let you down.”

The defendant was jailed for 18 months with the term suspended for two years.

He must complete 35 sessions of an accredited programme and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hemmings was made the subject of an 80-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and a health treatment requirement.

The defendant must also pay a £187 surcharge.