Residents and visitors will be delighted by the offerings of over 60 traders at the Newport Food Festival, gearing up to delight visitors to the Welsh city from Friday, October 11, until Sunday, October 12.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council, said: "The festival kicks off with a supper event on the evening of Friday 11 October at the Mercure Hotel’s NP20 Bar and Kitchen.

Doughnuts will be aplenty at the Newport Food Festival, with traders like Dinky Donuts and Doughnutterie serving hungry guests awaiting their sugar fix. (Image: File) "The festival’s patron chef, Hywel Jones, will be creating a delicious Wales-themed three-course meal. A vegan menu will also be available.

"Tickets for the supper are limited and are on sale now, priced at just £49.50 per head. For more information or to book your place, visit our booking link."

60+ Traders

Lining the streets of Newport City Centre will be a variety of traders, offering tasty treats.

Traders will be located on Westgate Square, Bridge Street, High Street, and the Corn Exchange, and will include:

Westgate Square

A Bit of a Pickle

Dogs Trust

Flour’d Up

HOGi HOGi HOGi

Mr and Mrs Olive

Palmers Upland Cyder

Rupert Mole

Seasons Coffee House and Cakery

Three Oaks Distillery

Bridge Street

Absorb

Afal-y-Graig Cider

Ally’s Confectionary

Austringer Cider

Black Mountains Preserves

Cafe Cannoli

Cardiff Dough and Co

Carrot Top Bakery

Claire's Kitchen

Cocoa Conscious

Cwm Deri Estate

Fat Bottom Welsh Cakes

Good & Proper Brownies

HOGi HOGi HOGi

Iona's kitchen

Joles Gourmet

Mighty Spice

Red Room Confectionery

Rose Cottage Drinks

Samosaco

Spirits Paradise

Spirit of Wales Distillery

The Crafty Pickle Co.

The Pub With No Booze

Wigmores

High Street

Aga Farm

Barry Island Spirits Co

Barti Rum

Beth’s Bakes Newport Ltd

Bumble Bees Premium Tonics

Caws Cenarth Cheese

Chock Shop

Deli 61

Dinky Donuts

Doughnutterie

GingerBeard's Preserves

Hot Welshcakes by Mum and Me

Leaf and Petal

Mallows Beverages

M&M Beverages

Nannie G's Kitchen

Newport City Council

Nuts About Cinnamon

Plenty Pies

Riverford Organic Farmers

RSPB Cymru

Sizzlers Prime Meats

Sorai

Stainswick Farm Rapeseed Oil

Talbot Truffles

The Heart of Africa

The Little Garlic Plate

The Queen Bee Honey Company

Tudor Brewery

Wiltshire Chilli Farm

Corn Exchange

AJ The Confectionist

Cegin Half n’ Half

Happy Dumpling 365

Loaded Sausage Co

Mr. Sprinkles Munchies

Pontnewydd Bakery/Cornerstone Bakery

Scoffle ya Waffle

Scout Coffee Roasters

SignoreTwister

The Roti-Shack

Newport Food Festival 2023 (Image: File)

This year, a Veggie Vegan Village will be set up in John Frost Square (organised by the team at Friars Walk).

Newport Market will once again host the chef demonstrations, kicking off with the 'Teen Chef' competition from Newport Youth Academy. Local chefs will also be showcasing their dishes throughout the day and visitors might even get to taste their creations.

Alongside delicious street food, visitors can enjoy live music by Eurekas, The Serence Scene, and Upstairs at Hannah's at the High Street.

A line-up of children's activities and entertainment have also been scheduled at the Corn Exchange and Newport Market, including a children's cinema, balloon modelling, and disco.