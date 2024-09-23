THE ANNUAL Newport Food Festival is less than a month away, and there's an exciting line-up of traders and activities set to delight the whole family.
Residents and visitors will be delighted by the offerings of over 60 traders at the Newport Food Festival, gearing up to delight visitors to the Welsh city from Friday, October 11, until Sunday, October 12.
A spokesperson for Newport City Council, said: "The festival kicks off with a supper event on the evening of Friday 11 October at the Mercure Hotel’s NP20 Bar and Kitchen.
"The festival’s patron chef, Hywel Jones, will be creating a delicious Wales-themed three-course meal. A vegan menu will also be available.
"Tickets for the supper are limited and are on sale now, priced at just £49.50 per head. For more information or to book your place, visit our booking link."
60+ Traders
Lining the streets of Newport City Centre will be a variety of traders, offering tasty treats.
Traders will be located on Westgate Square, Bridge Street, High Street, and the Corn Exchange, and will include:
Westgate Square
-
A Bit of a Pickle
-
Dogs Trust
-
Flour’d Up
-
HOGi HOGi HOGi
-
Mr and Mrs Olive
-
Palmers Upland Cyder
-
Rupert Mole
-
Seasons Coffee House and Cakery
-
Three Oaks Distillery
Bridge Street
-
Absorb
-
Afal-y-Graig Cider
-
Ally’s Confectionary
-
Austringer Cider
-
Black Mountains Preserves
-
Cafe Cannoli
-
Cardiff Dough and Co
-
Carrot Top Bakery
-
Claire's Kitchen
-
Cocoa Conscious
-
Cwm Deri Estate
-
Fat Bottom Welsh Cakes
-
Good & Proper Brownies
-
HOGi HOGi HOGi
-
Iona's kitchen
-
Joles Gourmet
-
Mighty Spice
-
Red Room Confectionery
-
Rose Cottage Drinks
-
Samosaco
-
Spirits Paradise
-
Spirit of Wales Distillery
-
The Crafty Pickle Co.
-
The Pub With No Booze
-
Wigmores
High Street
-
Aga Farm
-
Barry Island Spirits Co
-
Barti Rum
-
Beth’s Bakes Newport Ltd
-
Bumble Bees Premium Tonics
-
Caws Cenarth Cheese
-
Chock Shop
-
Deli 61
-
Dinky Donuts
-
Doughnutterie
-
GingerBeard's Preserves
-
Hot Welshcakes by Mum and Me
-
Leaf and Petal
-
Mallows Beverages
-
M&M Beverages
-
Nannie G's Kitchen
-
Newport City Council
-
Nuts About Cinnamon
-
Plenty Pies
-
Riverford Organic Farmers
-
RSPB Cymru
-
Sizzlers Prime Meats
-
Sorai
-
Stainswick Farm Rapeseed Oil
-
Talbot Truffles
-
The Heart of Africa
-
The Little Garlic Plate
-
The Queen Bee Honey Company
-
Tudor Brewery
-
Wiltshire Chilli Farm
Corn Exchange
-
AJ The Confectionist
-
Cegin Half n’ Half
-
Happy Dumpling 365
-
Loaded Sausage Co
-
Mr. Sprinkles Munchies
-
Pontnewydd Bakery/Cornerstone Bakery
-
Scoffle ya Waffle
-
Scout Coffee Roasters
-
SignoreTwister
-
The Roti-Shack
This year, a Veggie Vegan Village will be set up in John Frost Square (organised by the team at Friars Walk).
Newport Market will once again host the chef demonstrations, kicking off with the 'Teen Chef' competition from Newport Youth Academy. Local chefs will also be showcasing their dishes throughout the day and visitors might even get to taste their creations.
Alongside delicious street food, visitors can enjoy live music by Eurekas, The Serence Scene, and Upstairs at Hannah's at the High Street.
A line-up of children's activities and entertainment have also been scheduled at the Corn Exchange and Newport Market, including a children's cinema, balloon modelling, and disco.
