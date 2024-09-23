Olivia Lewis died at the scene of a car accident in Magor Road, near Langstone, on Wednesday, August 7, with her funeral held on Thursday, September 19, with dozens of family and friends in attendance.

Her mother, Kelly Fisher, and grandmother, Leanne Lewis, have paid a heartfelt tribute to their "quiet and home-loving" girl who has left a "massive hole in the family".

Olivia Lewis has been described as the "kindest girl ever" by her heartbroken family (Image: Kelly Fisher) Kelly said her daughter, who was known by a number of affectionate nicknames, including Lollydolly, Ol, Olly, and Liv, was the "kindest girl you could ever hope to meet. Her compassion for others knew no bounds".

Olivia had recently begun working in the mental health care industry, a job that she adored and excelled in, something that on one level surprised her mother, but was also seemingly part of her DNA after she had supported the whole family through the loss of her great grandmother.

Despite being a very "quiet and shy" person around her family and at home, Kelly said that stories from Olivia's friends have painted a very different picture.

Despite being a quiet and shy girl at home, to her friends, Olivia was the 'life and soul of the party' (Image: Kelly Fisher) She said: "Her friends knew her as the real life and soul of the party, and they adored her. She might've been a quiet one at home, but we always loved singing and dancing around the kitchen and in our garden and hot tub together.

"She adored our whole family, and idolised her grandmother, so anytime we had family around, she'd be out there in the garden in the hot tub having a whale of a time."

Described as a real "homebody" by her mother, Olivia had also been known as 'Blankie Girl' by her family.

Olivia was dubbed 'Blankie Girl' by her family at a young age as she carried around a special blanket all the time at home (Image: Kelly Fisher) Kelly said: "The way I'll always remember her is as Blankie Girl. From a very young age, she had this blanket that she'd carry around everywhere with her thumb in her mouth.

"No matter how old she got, every time she came home, out came the blanket, and her thumb went in her mouth. That's a memory I'll treasure forever."

Tributes to Olivia at the scene of the crash (Video courtesy of Kelly Fisher)

Olivia's grandmother Leanne Lewis said she would always be remembered as a "very creative little girl".

"As a child, she'd be creating art everywhere, and even by just four years old, she was reading adult books - and that was just amazing, even if she did it less as she got older."

For both Kelly and Leanne, losing Olivia has been the "hardest six weeks of our lives", and "our house no longer feels like a home".

Kelly says a part of her has gone with her beloved daughter who was the very best of her (Image: Kelly Fisher) Kelly added: "I used to love being here and being at home, but now my home is empty and our hearts are completely broken.

"I'll miss everything about her - her incredible laugh, her presence, even the arguments we used to have as mother and daughter.

"She was a part of me, the very best of me, all my heart and soul. Part of me has gone with her forever, and I will long for her with every breath I take until my last when I know she will be waiting for me.

"I will do everything in my power to get justice for her, and I will never let go or say goodbye. Sleep tight angel, until we meet again my darling girl."

Gwent Police are investigating the crash that led to Olivia's death and have confirmed that the driver, a 34-year-old man from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, and remains on conditional bail as enquiries are ongoing.