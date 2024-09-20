The M4 Brynglas Tunnel will be closed overnight between September 24th-25th for an exercise carried out by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The exercise which will be carried out from 8pm and 6am on these dates involves a large emergency service presents in this area.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Artificial smoke is going to be used in the tunnel and public should not be concerned if you see smoke in the tunnel on this evening.
"We apologise for any disruption that this may cause.”
