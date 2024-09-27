Audiology Associates, situated in both Cardiff and on Market Street in Ebbw Vale, was established on November 14, 2014, by husband-and-wife duo, Rhys and Leah Morris-Barber. Now, after 10 years serving their community, they are giving back with a raffle and prizes, offering testing by their specialist audiology team, and carrying out free hearing consultations to those that attend their open day on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Clinical director and co-owner, Leah Morris-Barber, said: "We've also got an amazing specialist from Starkey Hearing attending, offering additional support to demonstrate the latest in hearing aid technology.

​"This will allow our patients, old and new, to experience the difference we can make to your hearing and wellbeing on the day."

Mrs. Morris-Barber added: "All of our audiology team will also be on hand, sharing their extensive knowledge, we are keen to liaise anyone thinking of starting their journey to hearing health or existing patients who are looking to upgrade their hearing aid."

Those interested will be able to take part in a raffle, which will include prizes to support an individual's hearing journey.

Mrs. Morris-Barber said the team "looks forward to welcoming all who walk through our Ebbw Vale clinic door that day, those that are apprehensive in seeking help with their hearing will find warmth & understanding, they will be made absolutely welcome."

The team at Audiology Associates is expecting the event to draw a crowd but are encouraging interested persons to give the team a call prior to the event to book a time slot so that they can tailor the appointment to suit individual needs.

10+ years of health experience

With their combined and extensive experience in HR, business management and audiology, Rhys and Leah Morris-Barber of Audiology Associates shared their commitment to serving the residents of the Valleys and Cardiff, while balancing the demands of their growing family.

She said: "[Rhys] is a truly brilliant audiologist. Our aim was, and still, is to break down down the barriers and the stigma that can be associated with hearing loss.

Husband-and-wife duo, Rhys and Leah Morris-Barber (Image: Audiology Associates) "We're both Valleys born and bred. So when we started our business, we knew good audiological care was desperately needed in the Valleys."

The team initially offered a range of services supporting noise-induced hearing loss.

From this, they recognised a need to address the gap in the market for safe ear wax removal.

Using a different approach since opening almost 10 years ago, Audiology Associates said they "always aim to tackle hearing issues with a difference".

A different approach

Audiology Associates offer their clients a tailored and 'bespoke' approach, discussing individualised needs which would then help their patients to make informed choices about their hearing.

For example, one of the methods they use to remove ear wax build-up uses a small camera known as an 'endoscope' which provides a very graphic and clear view of the ear canal.

While adhering to patient confidentiality regulations, they document ear wax removal via their social media channels, which now have more than 1.2 million followers (TikTok).

Mrs. Morris-Barber, said: "Our work is showcased on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, we have a massively supportive community of followers."

Many of their videos have gone viral, including the following (which is not for the faint-hearted):

The business delves deeper into educating the public by offering simplified social media posts, which are accessible and engaging.

Those that have used their services have called the team "extremely professional and informative" on Trustpilot.

Audiology Associates' principle audiologist, Rhys Morris-Barber, regularly features on BBC Radio Wales as the resident audiologist, offering advice on All Things Ears with Behnaz Akhgar.

When speaking of his time on BBC Radio Wales, Mrs. Morris-Barber said: "Our time with BBC Radio Wales is wonderful, listeners are able to phone in / contact the show to gain guidance from Rhys on different types of hearing issues and loss."

"Our main aim was to bring a fantastic service to the Valleys and to break down the stigma associated with hearing loss."

She claimed: "It takes the average individual 10 years to seek help with a hearing loss, which would not be the case with your sight or a dental issue.

"So for us it was a priority to raise awareness, highlighting that hearing loss & issues with hearing health can affect anybody."

Visit the team at their open day at Audiology Associates Ltd, The Mews, 8-9 Market Street in Ebbw Vale, NP23 6FB.

