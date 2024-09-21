Labour voted down the motion while Plaid Cymru joined the Conservatives in backing it, with the final tally 23 in favour and 24 against.

Leading the debate, Joel James warned that about 400,000 households in Wales will lose up to £300 per person after the UK government’s decision.

He said the cuts blindsided millions of pensioners, who have now been put into a state of fear over the affordability of bills which are predicted to jump by 10 per cent in October.

The Tory shadow social justice secretary rejected “disingenuous, manufactured” claims of a £22bn black hole in UK public finances, saying a recent audit identified no such shortfall.

He described the reforms as “exceptionally shortsighted and callous”, warning it risks pushing thousands of pensioners into fuel poverty.

Mr James pointed out that almost 900,000 people are entitled to pension credit – one of the eligibility criteria for winter fuel payments – but do not claim the benefit.

He said: “What is most alarming … the new Labour [UK] Government has commissioned no impact assessment whatsoever on the impact of this cut.

“And the Labour Party’s own research has estimated that by scrapping universal winter fuel payments, excess deaths will increase by almost 4,000 people.”

Mr James, who represents South Wales Central, accused Welsh Labour MPs of showing “contempt and cowardice” by failing to vote against scrapping the cut.

Peter Fox, a Conservative MS, said an estimated 21,000 pensioners in his Monmouth constituency will lose out on winter fuel payments.

He said: “That payment, brought in by Rishi Sunak, was incredibly important in helping support pensioners through harsh winters.

“Now, we’re seeing this vital support being ripped from them to help fund things like the massive pay rises to train drivers who already have a great wage.”

He accused Labour of u-turns, saying Keir Starmer put out a pre-election video captioned: “Pensioners deserve security in retirement and that is what my government will deliver.”

Mr Fox, the former leader of Monmouthshire council, stressed that cutting winter fuel payments was a political choice and money could have been found elsewhere.

Laura Anne Jones claimed the UK government’s sums do not add up.

The Tory MS said cutting winter fuel support has been estimated to save about £1.5bn but if everyone eligible for pension credit claimed it, it would actually cost an additional £3.3bn.

Ms Jones raised an “appalling” constituency case of a woman in her 70s who was so worried about paying energy bills that she was forced to take a part-time job.

She added that 1.6 million disabled pensioners will be stripped of their payment.

Natasha Asghar, who also represents South Wales East, said Senedd Conservatives were blamed and held to account in the chamber for UK government decisions over 14 years.

“Yet during the first opportunity for scrutiny yesterday,” she said. “The first minister distanced herself immediately from Keir Starmer, abdicating responsibility.”