Huw Irranca-Davies, who is also Wales’ new deputy first minister, told the Senedd he has agreed that the UK government’s water bill be extended to Wales.

The bill aims to ensure water companies are held to account, with increased enforcement powers for regulators and tougher penalties, including imprisonment.

Mr Irranca-Davies said the bill will grant the regulator, Ofwat, powers to limit bonuses paid to executives and allow Natural Resources Wales to recover costs from water firms.

He accepted changes to the law must reflect Wales’ needs as he committed to working with the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

But former Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price pointed out that in a previous incarnation as chairman of the legislation committee, Mr Irranca-Davies took a different position.

Mr Price said: “You often eloquently made the case for us not outsourcing legislation to Westminster but legislating ourselves here.

“Maybe you could explain … why you've failed to persuade yourself of that former case.”

Mr Price called for a root-and-branch review of the governance model for Wales’ water industry, with the climate change secretary suggesting this is not high on the agenda.

Mr Irranca-Davies said the Senedd may not have the opportunity to legislate for four or five years, so it was important to seize the opportunity.

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru’s shadow climate change secretary, warned the public continues to feel powerless on the issue of sewage in Wales’ waterways.

She said: “The public deserves more than mere promises of improvement."