Eira-rose Elizabeth Parfitt (Image: Submitted) Eira-rose Elizabeth Parfitt was born 10 days early on July 31, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 12oz. Her parents are Nyree Rickard and Morgan Parfitt, of Crumlin, and her sibling is Arwyn-John, 22 months.

Peter Slocombe (Image: Submitted)

Peter Slocombe was born five weeks early on August 7, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs. His parents are Megan and Lewis Slocombe, of Pentwynmawr, and his siblings are Ethan, five, and and Ella, three. Mum, Megan, said: “Peter was born five weeks early via emergency C-section due to me having two seizures and my blood pressure was too high. He was taken to the NICU as he needed extra support with his breathing. After two weeks Peter was discharged and was able to meet his brother and sister. We would like to thank the HDU staff for taking care of me and also a big thanks to all the staff in the NICU for taking care of Peter.”

Evelyn Ann Rogers (Image: Submitted)

Evelyn Ann Rogers was born after a quick one hour labour on August 26, 2024, in Newport, weighing 6lb 8oz. Her parents are Rebecca Silcox and Joseph Rogers, of Newport, and her big brothers are William and Jacob, both eight.