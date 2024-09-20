ENVIRONMENT agency, Natural Resources Wales, has extended two flood alerts until Saturday morning (September 21) affecting parts of South Wales.
A spokesperson Natural Resources Wales, said: "Flooding is expected as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions from high tide at Newport at 9:44pm this evening.
"The next high tide at Newport is expected to occur at 9:24am tomorrow morning. High tide at Chepstow will be 25 minutes later than at Newport."
This is at the Wye Estuary at Chepstow, and a similar floor warning has been given for the Wye Estuary at Tintern.
Natural Resources Wales said this of the flood warning at Tintern: "Flooding is expected as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions for high tide at Newport at 9:44pm this evening.
"The next high tide at Newport is expected to occur at 9:24am tomorrow morning.
"High tide at Tintern will be 45 minutes later than at Newport."
