South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Emergency services deal with fire, which has left smoke in the area

Live

Fire at Chapel Farm in Undy, Caldicot South Wales Fire

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Emergency
Health
Caldicot
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Fire services are dealing with a fire in Chapel Farm, Undy
  • Locals have been advised to close their windows and doors due to a build-up of smoke in the area
  • Live updates here

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos