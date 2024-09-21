The Abergavenny Food Festival organisers have confirmed that 190 exhibitors and caterers will be displaying a smorgasbord of food and drink across six venues in Abergavenny town centre: The Market Hall, Upper and Lower Brewery Yard, Tiverton, The Priory and The Castle.

The following road closures are in place for Saturday and Sunday:

Lion Street is closed from its junction with Frogmore Street for 285 metres, in an easterly direction, between 09:00-20:00.

Cross Street and Market Street are closed for the entire day on both days of the festival.

Lower Castle Street and King Street are also closed for its entirety.

Lion Street is closed from its junction with King Street to its junction with Monk Street A40 between the hours 09:00-19:00.

Parts of certain main roads and carriageways will also be closed. These closures are between 9:00-18:00 on Saturday and 09:00-17:00 on Sunday.

These include:

The A40 from its junction with the A465 at Hardwick Roundabout to its point 55 metres west of the entrance of Nevill Hall Hospital (total approx. Distance of Urban Clearway ~3.15km)

Holywell Road from its junction with B4233 to its junction with A40.

B4233 from its junction with A40 to its junction with Chestnut Drive.

A4143 from its junction with A40 to its junction with A4143 (Merthyr Road). A4143 (Merthyr Road) from its junction with A4143 for ~290m in a southerly direction.

Merthyr Road from its junction with A4143 to its junction with Union Road East.

Hereford Road from its junction with A40/Park Road to its junction with Croesonen Road

Park Avenue from its junction with the A40 to its junction with B4521 Hereford Road.

Monmouthshire County Council have assured that signed diversion routes will be in place for the duration of the event.