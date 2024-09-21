As well as flood risks, driving conditions are described as being more dangerous than usual, and power cuts are possible.

The Met Office warn that, “spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”

“Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.”

Natural Resources Wales has said that a large area of Gwent is at risk of flooding this weekend.

If you are about to flood, they recommend taking the following action:

Prepare to move people and pets in your property to a safe place.

Move important, sentimental and valuable items.

Move or weigh down any large or loose items outside or in your garden.

Put flood gates and other protection equipment in place.

Turn off gas, electricity, and water.

Do not touch plugs and other sources of electricity when standing in flood water.

Move your car to higher ground or outside the flood risk area.

To help stop water entering your property, they recommend the following:

Block water entering through doors and windows with pillowcases or plastic bags filled with soil or heavy objects.

Cover airbricks and vents.

Block sinks, baths and toilets and weigh down with heavy objects.

Unplug washing machines and dishwashers and disconnect them from the water supply.

Block water inlet pipes with towels or cloths.

Reduce damage if water does enter your property

Move rugs and lightweight items of furniture.

Throw curtains over the rail out of reach of flood water.

Lift items you can’t move with bricks or a pallet and cover the bottom with plastic.

Local flooding from surface water in Wales is possible on September 21 and 22, and from rivers.

“Properties may flood and there may be travel disruption,” said Natural Resources Wales.

To keep up to date with flood risk information, you can check the NRW website.