It’s never too early for a 10 from Shirley (Ballas), or is it? Although the odds are low, tonight could see the top score paddle make an appearance from the head Strictly Come Dancing judge.
The first week of the BBC dance show gets underway this evening (September 21) following the launch show of the 20th anniversary series last weekend.
Fans eagerly awaited to see which celebrities the professional dancers would be partnered with, as the likes of Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones were revealed.
Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu will also be among the class of 2024 hoping to impress Shirley’s fellow judges, Mosti Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood in week one.
Strictly week 1 dances and songs - all 15 revealed
With only hours to go before hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman kick-off the BBC show, let’s take a look at all the dances (and songs) the Strictly cast will be Jiving and doing their best Samba moves to for the first time on Saturday:
- Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - Cha Cha to Twist and Shout by The Beatles
- Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas - Viennese Waltz to Beautiful Things by Benson Boone
- JB Gill and Amy Dowden - Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer
- Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe - Foxtrot to Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby by Dinah Washington
- Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk - Jive to We Built This City by Starship
- Paul Merson and Karen Hauer - American Smooth to Vindaloo by Fat Les
- Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał - Paso Doble to Breathe by The Prodigy
- Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez - Cha Cha to Love At First Sight by Kylie Minogue
- Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin - Foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes
- Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton
- Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu - Samba to Do I Do by Stevie Wonder
- Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Škorjanec - Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
- Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova - Tango to Golden by Harry Styles
- Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones - Tango to Ray Of Light by Madonna
- Wynne Evans and Katya Jones - Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 couples: Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland
What time is Strictly on BBC One tonight?
You can see Pete perform his Paso Doble and watch Tom take on the Tango on Strictly from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight.
Although the celebrities and their professional dancing partners will be performing their opening routines, no one is being voted off the show this week.
