Woody Cook, who Zoe shares with Fatboy Slim said he has "spent a lot more time with her [Zoe] recently" as she has "always been there when I've had tough times".

It comes as Zoe has been absent from her Radio 2 breakfast show for a matter of weeks, with the likes of Scott Mills and Gabby Roslin filling the slot instead.

She briefly returned following the death of her mother in April this year after taking time off in March to care for her.

Woody exclusively told the Daily Mail: "My mum and I like to keep our private lives to ourselves but I will say I have stepped up and spent a lot more time with her recently as she has always been there when I've had tough times. I’m glad to see her smiling."

In early August, BBC listeners were shocked to hear Scott's voice on the morning show instead of Zoe's on the first day he took over.

He explained at the time: "If you set your alarm this morning to go off at 6:30am and normally Zoe comes in, please do not freak out. You have not overslept.

"If you've just put us on this morning, it's Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks.

"I'm sending you all my love Zo, as are my team."

Commenting on Zoe's return, a source revealed to the Daily Mail: "Zoe's had a tough few months. She had the death of her mum in April to deal with and it's not been an easy time for her.

"She has taken the time off because she needed a break with everything that has been going on for her. Her bosses are being very supportive and just want her to be in a place where she is ready to return to work.

"Zoe is expected to come back before the end of the month. Nobody is telling her an exact date to come back, the decision is very much on her."

At the beginning of September, a Radio 2 spokeswoman said: “Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month.”