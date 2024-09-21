West Angle Bay is one of the most unique beaches in Pembrokeshire.
Based at the mouth of Milford Haven Estuary, the beach has rocks ideal for climbing and a route through the cliffs which leads to a secret beach.
At high tide the beach is narrow but at low tide a large expanse of golden sand is revealed.
There are strong currents present so visitors should always check tide times to avoid the incoming tide.
West Angle Beach received the Green Coast Award in 2022, validating its high environmental quality and outstanding water quality.
In addition to rock climbing, the beach is suitable for activities such as bathing, canoeing, sailing, sea angling and wind surfing.
As for facilities, there are 60 spots at the top of the beach and a nearby establishment called Wavecrest Café which offers in-housing dining and takeaway food.
Angle village is a ten-minute walk from the beach where The Hibernia Inn also serves food
Meanwhile, on the shore of East Angle Bay there is the historic Old Point House which is renowned for it's seaweed-inspired menu.
