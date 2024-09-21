Dubois registered 3lbs heavier than for his most recent victory, an eighth-round stoppage on cuts of Croatian Filip Hrgovic in June, while Joshua tipped the scales 4lbs heavier at 18st.

The weigh-in was overseen by ring announcer Michael Buffer with a sizeable crowd in attendance at London’s Trafalgar Square, although there were no fireworks from the British rivals.

“It’s time to get into the ring and fight. Lets go. I’ve been working hard. A lot of work and training has gone into this and I’m ready to go. A win, by any means necessary,” Dubois said.

Joshua, who also weighed 18st for his brutal demolition of Francis Ngannou in March, promised to put on a show for the 96,000 sell-out crowd.

“I look at myself as a gladiator. I’m pumped and ready to perform for the people. I’m not smelling any roses yet, just blood. Fresh blood,” he explained.

But can you watch the pair in action on TV? Let’s take a look.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois on TV

The boxing match between Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois will be shown on DAZN, TNT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office.

Dubois will be the first to walk to the ring tonight at around 9.45pm, with Joshua just behind.

The sportsmen will then touch gloves just after 10pm before the first bell sounds, reports The Mirror.

The fight is expected to start no later than this, however it could be brought forward if the five undercard fights finish earlier.

Liam Gallagher to perform Oasis hits at Wembley boxing match

Before the main event, Oasis legend Liam Gallagher will be treating the crowd to a special performance.

SETLIST for the boxing tmoz ROCK N ROLL STAR SUPERSONIC CIGS n ALCOHOL tune in or get tuned in LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 20, 202

Last night (September 20), he revealed that his setlist for the boxing match at Wembley will involve him playing just Oasis hits - Rock 'N' Roll Star, Supersonic, and Cigarettes and Alcohol.

There has been growing speculation that Liam and his brother Noel, who recently reformed the band for a 2025 tour, could be seen in public together for the first time in years at the London stadium on Saturday.

Liam’s short set at Wembley comes after the long-awaited Oasis reunion was confirmed on August 27 this year.

In a post on X, he said on Friday: “SETLIST for the boxing tmoz ROCK N ROLL STAR SUPERSONIC CIGS n ALCOHOL tune in or get tuned in LG x.”

The singer has previously suggested on his X account that he would not be hanging around for very long at the venue, as he is set to travel to Malta for his festival Liam Gallagher And Friends taking place over the weekend.