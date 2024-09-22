The soft drink giant is known worldwide for its various drinks including Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and the original plain Coca-Cola which comes in the iconic red can.

Coca-Cola has been forced to apologise this week after confirming two drinks have been dropped from its range.

The soft drink giant revealed Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda have both been discontinued in a decision that came as a result of changing "consumer taste preferences".

(Image: PA)

But these aren’t the only Coca-Cola products discontinued over the years, so let’s take a look at some of the other drinks we’ve lost.

Coca-Cola discontinued drinks

Caffeine free Coca-Cola

First introduced in the US in 1984, Caffeine free Coca-Cola made it over to the UK in 1991, but was sold here for just three years before being discontinued.

It is still available in the US, but since 2020 has been increasingly difficult to get your hands on.

Coca-Cola Black Cherry Vanilla

This flavour of Coca-Cola last just 12 months on the shelves before it was discontinued.

It was introduced in 2006, but with low sales figures, and the return of Vanilla Coke, it was discontinued in the summer of 2007.

Diet Coke with Lime

The drink was release in the UK in March 2005, alongside Diet Coke with Lemon, but the two drinks were soon off the shelves in the country.

Recommended Reading:

Both flavours were discontinued in early 2007 to be replaced by Diet Coke with Citrus Zest.

Coke II or New Coke

A new product launched by Coca-Cola in 1990 to try to tackle the rise of Pepsi in the US, Coke II, or New Coke, proved unpopular with customers, who preferred the classic Coca-Cola taste.

In 2002, Coca-Cola announced that Coke II would be discontinued entirely.

Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda

Coca-Cola have confirmed both drinks have been discontinued while responding to customer questions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shoppers took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask Coca-Cola why they couldn't find the two soft drinks in UK stores.

One person said: "@CocaCola do you all have Diet Coke with Splenda still? I’m allergic to aspartame."

While another posted: "I think @CocaCola discontinued cherry Vanilla Coke in the bottle I haven’t seen it in months."

A Coca-Cola spokesperson, responding to the first post, apologised saying: "Unfortunately, Diet Coke with Splenda has been discontinued. We're sorry for any disappointment."

While in response to the Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla query, the spokesperson said: "Great question! We decided to discontinue Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla due to consumers' taste preferences and lifestyles constantly changing.

"As a Total Beverage Company, we are always searching for ways to evolve our product portfolio to bring consumers the beverages they want."