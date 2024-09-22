This year is the 26th edition of the festival and 190 exhibitors and caterers are offering food and drink across six venues in Abergavenny town centre: The Market Hall, Upper and Lower Brewery Yard, Tiverton, The Priory and The Castle.

The event has appealed to a diverse group of people, with families, individuals, couples, siblings and friends all in attendance today.

Market Square was a popular spot for those craving viral street foods and local craft ales. (Image: Newsquest) Attendees will get chance to try products from local independent traders, such as Gower Cottage Brownies, Riverford Organic Farmers, Ffansi Coffi and Caws Cenarth.

This year's festival is more like a showcase of the best food and drink Wales has to offer.

The street food market was full of people queuing up to buy viral dishes such as Birria Tacos, posh mac and cheese, smash burgers and greek gyros.

By far the longest queue of them all was for Mac Daddy's Mac and Cheese however, a Herefordshire based events-only Mac and Cheese service.

Queues for this stall were around 20 minutes long, and people were more than willing to wait.

The Mac Daddy duo were keeping the queue moving quickly. They said they were 'glad to be so busy.' (Image: Newsquest) With the street food market outside, the inside of the Market Hall hosts lots of quirky shops selling collectables, spices, sweet treats and a lot of booze.

Though it is not only for food and drink fanatics, book-lovers have their own dedicated area where they can meet their favourite authors and buy signed copies of their work.

There are also opportunities for attendees to learn from nutrition-experts and celebrity chefs, with guest appearances throughout the day on the Market Hall's main stage.

Highlights of today include Saturday Kitchen star, Matt Tebbutt, joining festival favourite Jane Baxter on stage to 'cook up a storm.'

(Image: Newsquest) Tonight, Saturday September 21, there are plenty of events for night owls. There is a Night Market on tonight with street food and entertainment.

Attendees with tickets can also party at the castle grounds for the Party at the Castle event.

25,000 tickets have been sold over the two days of this year's food festival, making it the biggest year yet for organisers.

There is a real sense of excitement and happiness amongst local traders to be a part of this event. (Image: Newsquest) Those attending tomorrow will get to experience the festival's famous food quiz, which is a fan favourite according to organisers.

Read more - Abergavenny Food Festival 2024: the big name stars attending

The second day of the festival will kick off at 9.30am until 5pm. To buy tickets you can the Abergavenny Food Festival website.