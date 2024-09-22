Richard Garner, 64, was last seen at the boating lake on Llanfrecha Way, Cwmbran, at around 4.30pm on Saturday 21 September.

A spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Richard Garner, 64, from Newport, who is missing.

"He was last seen at the boating lake on Llanfrecha Way, Cwmbran, at around 4.30pm on Saturday 21 September.

"Richard is described as of skinny build with grey hair. He was not thought to be wearing his glasses.

"He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue jumper, a fleecy black coat and hiking boots.

"Anyone with any information on Richard's whereabouts can contact us via the website, call 101, or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400316341.

"Richard is also urged to get in touch with us."

