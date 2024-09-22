The first week of the BBC dance show got underway this evening (September 21) following the launch show of the 20th-anniversary series last weekend.

Fans could not wait to see celebs and professional partners such as Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones.

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu were also a part of the 2024 class hoping to impress Shirley Ballas' fellow judges, Mosti Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood in week one.

Fans were treated to Nick Knowles getting a birthday cake to the face almost immediately, but arguably the biggest star of the show was Chris McCausland.

Tonight, McCausland made history as the first-ever blind contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

And he stood out above all else.

Recommended reading:

BBC Strictly viewers make several complaints about tonight

Rare coin sells beyond expectations for £180,000 at auction

Strictly Come Dancing professionals net worth: Gorka Márquez & more

One viewer said: "100% more co-ordination than me. Legend".

"The amount I've screamed out of pure joy watching

@chrismccausland

dance!!! I AM OBSESSED. INCREDIBLE WORK DIANNE!!!"

Another said: "Just give Chris McCausland the glitterball now. How is that even possible!"

Whilst my mum said: "Bl**** brilliant."

Strictly week 1 - all 15 pairs' songs revealed

As hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman kick off the BBC show, let’s take a look at all the dances (and songs) the Strictly cast will be Jiving and doing their best Samba moves for the first time on Saturday:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - Cha Cha to Twist and Shout by The Beatles

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas - Viennese Waltz to Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

JB Gill and Amy Dowden - Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe - Foxtrot to Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby by Dinah Washington

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk - Jive to We Built This City by Starship

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer - American Smooth to Vindaloo by Fat Les

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał - Paso Doble to Breathe by The Prodigy

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez - Cha Cha to Love At First Sight by Kylie Minogue

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin - Foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu - Samba to Do I Do by Stevie Wonder

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Škorjanec - Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova - Tango to Golden by Harry Styles

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones - Tango to Ray Of Light by Madonna

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones - Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones

How does the old saying go...keeeeep dancing!