Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens tonight with a bang.
The first week of the BBC dance show got underway this evening (September 21) following the launch show of the 20th-anniversary series last weekend.
Fans could not wait to see celebs and professional partners such as Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones.
Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu were also a part of the 2024 class hoping to impress Shirley Ballas' fellow judges, Mosti Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood in week one.
Fans were treated to Nick Knowles getting a birthday cake to the face almost immediately, but arguably the biggest star of the show was Chris McCausland.
Tonight, McCausland made history as the first-ever blind contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.
And he stood out above all else.
Recommended reading:
BBC Strictly viewers make several complaints about tonight
Rare coin sells beyond expectations for £180,000 at auction
Strictly Come Dancing professionals net worth: Gorka Márquez & more
One viewer said: "100% more co-ordination than me. Legend".
"The amount I've screamed out of pure joy watching
@chrismccausland
dance!!! I AM OBSESSED. INCREDIBLE WORK DIANNE!!!"
Another said: "Just give Chris McCausland the glitterball now. How is that even possible!"
Whilst my mum said: "Bl**** brilliant."
Strictly week 1 - all 15 pairs' songs revealed
As hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman kick off the BBC show, let’s take a look at all the dances (and songs) the Strictly cast will be Jiving and doing their best Samba moves for the first time on Saturday:
- Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - Cha Cha to Twist and Shout by The Beatles
- Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas - Viennese Waltz to Beautiful Things by Benson Boone
- JB Gill and Amy Dowden - Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer
- Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe - Foxtrot to Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby by Dinah Washington
- Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk - Jive to We Built This City by Starship
- Paul Merson and Karen Hauer - American Smooth to Vindaloo by Fat Les
- Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał - Paso Doble to Breathe by The Prodigy
- Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez - Cha Cha to Love At First Sight by Kylie Minogue
- Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin - Foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes
- Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton
- Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu - Samba to Do I Do by Stevie Wonder
- Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Škorjanec - Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
- Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova - Tango to Golden by Harry Styles
- Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones - Tango to Ray Of Light by Madonna
- Wynne Evans and Katya Jones - Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones
How does the old saying go...keeeeep dancing!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here