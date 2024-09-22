The first week of the BBC dance show got underway this evening (September 21) following the launch show of the 20th-anniversary series last weekend.

Fans could not wait to see celebs and professional partners such as Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones.

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu were also a part of the 2024 class hoping to impress Shirley Ballas' fellow judges, Mosti Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood in week one.

From Chris McCausland's Beatles-inspired Cha Cha to Love Islander Tasha Ghouri's rendition of Sabrina Carpenter's 'sound of the summer', there was something for everyone.

Now that Strictly has returned, it can mean only one thing, winter is on the horizon, gulp.

But what were the results?

Well, some raised eyebrows and others, didn't, to put it mildly.

Week 1 is always a sounding board for how we can envision the rest of the series to go and perhaps we can already see a couple of potential winners (Chris has my vote).

Perhaps it's too early. Anyway, here are the results.

Strictly week 1 - all 15 pairs' songs revealed

As hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman kicked off the BBC show, let’s take a look at all the dances (and songs) the Strictly cast performed on Saturday:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - Cha Cha to Twist and Shout by The Beatles

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas - Viennese Waltz to Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

JB Gill and Amy Dowden - Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe - Foxtrot to Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby by Dinah Washington

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk - Jive to We Built This City by Starship

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer - American Smooth to Vindaloo by Fat Les

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał - Paso Doble to Breathe by The Prodigy

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez - Cha Cha to Love At First Sight by Kylie Minogue

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin - Foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu - Samba to Do I Do by Stevie Wonder

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Škorjanec - Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova - Tango to Golden by Harry Styles

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones - Tango to Ray Of Light by Madonna

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones - Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones

How does the old saying go...keeeeep dancing!