Is the drain in your sink slow at getting rid of water? It probably has a pungent smell too, which means it might be blocked.
Food scraps, cooking oils, fats and hair can cause troublesome blocked drains if they aren’t disposed of properly.
But did you know you might not need to spend a lot of money on cleaning products (or even a plumber) to fix the issue?
Expert Ryan McNicholl at plumbing parts suppliers Spares Direct has shared how to quickly solve blockages in your drains, using a cheap and easy homemade hack that will only set you back £1.
What is the cheapest way to unclog a drain?
“Unpleasant smells, strange gurgling sounds, or slow draining water is a sign your drain might be clogging up soon,” explained McNicholl.
“Baking soda (65p) and vinegar (35p) are common household items that can be used to help clear minor sink blockages.
“It works by creating a chemical reaction that can break down clogs and is cheap and effective to use.”
You'll need baking soda (Stockwell & Co. Bicarbonate Of Soda, 200g for 65p at Tesco), white vinegar (Tesco Distilled Vinegar, 568ml for 35p) and boiling water.
- Pour about half a cup of baking soda down the drain
- Immediately pour in the same amount of white vinegar. This will create a fizzing reaction
- Let the mixture sit for about five minutes
- Slowly pour boiling water down the drain. The heat will help break down the clog
McNicholl added: “This is a natural method so try this first as chemical cleaners can be harsh on your pipes and the environment.
“If the baking soda and vinegar method doesn't work, you might need to use a drain snake for stubborn clogs.”
How effective is a drain snake?
McNicholl says a drain snake is “great” to use when hair has blocked your drain.
He revealed: “To unblock your drain insert the tip into the drain opening and slowly rotate the handle. As you push the snake deeper, feel for resistance - this could indicate a clog.
“Once you encounter resistance, twist the snake to break up the clog. Continue pushing and twisting until the clog is dislodged.
“After removing the snake, flush the drain with hot water to ensure it's clear. Always wear gloves and be cautious when using a drain snake to avoid injury.”
