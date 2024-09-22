South Wales Police are concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old mother and her new-born baby from Cardiff who have been reported as missing.
Destiny Darkhill, 23, and her six-month old child were last seen on Friday morning, September 20.
Destiny has links to the Tremorfa, Pengam Green and Canton areas of Cardiff.
She was last seen between 8.30am and 9.00am on Friday, September 20 in the Tremorfa area of Cardiff in the vicinity of Taymuir, Whitmuir and Clydesmuir Roads.
"We are very concerned for their wellbeing and want to hear from anyone who may know where Destiny and her daughter may be,” said a spokesperson for South Wales Police
"If you can help, please call us and quote reference 2400314669."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here