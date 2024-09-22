Destiny Darkhill, 23, and her six-month old child were last seen on Friday morning, September 20.

Destiny has links to the Tremorfa, Pengam Green and Canton areas of Cardiff.

She was last seen between 8.30am and 9.00am on Friday, September 20 in the Tremorfa area of Cardiff in the vicinity of Taymuir, Whitmuir and Clydesmuir Roads.

"We are very concerned for their wellbeing and want to hear from anyone who may know where Destiny and her daughter may be,” said a spokesperson for South Wales Police

"If you can help, please call us and quote reference 2400314669."